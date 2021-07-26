Centamin’s (CELTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.40. 29,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.