Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.59 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

