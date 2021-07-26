CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$1.66 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 183,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,376. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a PE ratio of 56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

