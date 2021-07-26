CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$1.66 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.
TSE CEU traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 183,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,376. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a PE ratio of 56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last three months.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
