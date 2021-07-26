CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,193. The stock has a market cap of C$424.35 million and a PE ratio of 57.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

