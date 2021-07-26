CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,193. The stock has a market cap of C$424.35 million and a PE ratio of 57.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.