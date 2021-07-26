CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $96.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.00847801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,156,037 coins and its circulating supply is 47,693,118 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.