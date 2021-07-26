Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 88% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $1.33 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,789,933 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

