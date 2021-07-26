Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $33,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $396.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $397.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.