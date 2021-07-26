ChartEx Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $267,354.39 and $26,938.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00131896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.54 or 0.99855901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00822424 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

