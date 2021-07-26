Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

