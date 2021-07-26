Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $334.51 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

