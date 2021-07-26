Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $35.89

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $37.08. Chuy’s shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,833 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

