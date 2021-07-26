Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. 29,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.