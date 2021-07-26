Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 642,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

