Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.64. 81,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

