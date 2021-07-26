Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

