Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

