Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 761 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $15.86 on Monday, reaching $659.24. 347,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

