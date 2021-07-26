Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $140.82. 21,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,403. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

