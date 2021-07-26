Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.52

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 62085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.