Citigroup Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE IS opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.