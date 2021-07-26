Citigroup Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $182.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $186.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.28.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

