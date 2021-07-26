Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 14,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $399.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

