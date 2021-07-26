Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $890.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.