CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Head-To-Head Comparison

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Ribbon Communications 8.77% 20.02% 8.34%

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 45.65 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.92 Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.27 $88.59 million $0.61 11.93

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.37%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. This segment also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers; and core-to-edge products, and end-to-end service assurance and analytics solutions, and integrated SD-WAN services. Ribbon Communications has strategic partnerships with Orion Innovation. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

