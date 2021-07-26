Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

YOU stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

