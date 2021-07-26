Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

YOU opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

