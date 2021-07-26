Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE YOU opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.