Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

YOU opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.