Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

