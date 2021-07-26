Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clearfield traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.