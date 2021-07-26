Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clearfield traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
