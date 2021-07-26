ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Financial Contrast

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -52.86% -60.73% -19.55% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 33.09 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -47.56 Liquidia $740,000.00 171.37 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.39

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

