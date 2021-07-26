Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.58 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

