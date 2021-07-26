Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $910,938.19 and approximately $1,947.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.30 or 0.99571267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00820753 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

