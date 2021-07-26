Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

