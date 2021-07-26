Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $142.98 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

