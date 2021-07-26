New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 10,552,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,872,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

