CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.80 on Monday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

