CNX Resources Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.