Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 3.8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 19,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,455,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.12.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.