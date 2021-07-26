Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.98% of Cogent Communications worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

