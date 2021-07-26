Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cognex worth $40,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.