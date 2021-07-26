Coin Artist One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,555.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $676,678.67 and $3,555.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

