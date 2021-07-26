CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

