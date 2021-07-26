Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Quiet Period To Expire on August 2nd

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:MITAU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

