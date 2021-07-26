Colony Group LLC Buys 3,372 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.