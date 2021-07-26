Colony Group LLC Buys 991 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $47.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,703.85. 87,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,425.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

