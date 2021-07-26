Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $140.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The company has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

