Colony Group LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

BA stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $224.00. 347,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The company has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

