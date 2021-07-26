Colony Group LLC Has $28.25 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,801. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

