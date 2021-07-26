Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

